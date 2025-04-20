Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move

The ’13 Going on 30’ starlet takes big step to dismiss reunion speculations with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move
Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move

Jennifer Garner has put reunion speculations with Ben Affleck to rest with a new move!

On Saturday, April 19, TMZ reported that the Elektra starlet was spotted with her boyfriend, John Miller, on a leisure stroll outside her LA home.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, who has been caught in swirling rumors of rekindling romance with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, shut down the speculations with a bold move as she shared a public display of attention with John.

The sweet couple was seen getting into John’s truck as a paparazzi yelled a birthday wish for Jennifer Garner, who recently turned 53.

In the photographs shared by the outlet, Jennifer was captured locking lips with 47-year-old American businessman and attorney after he opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

P.C. TMZ
P.C. TMZ

Just after sharing a sweet kiss, the couple exchanged a few words following which the Daredevil actress made her way back to home, while John hopped back in his car.

For the outing, Jennifer Garner was dressed in a casual attire that included a black-and-white striped T-shirt and a denim jumpsuit. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a denim cap.

John Miller, on the other hand, looked dapper in a checkered shirt that he wore with a pair of jeans.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller, who were first linked back in 2018, have been in an off-and-on-again relationship.

The lovebirds had a brief split in 2020 before then began dating again by May 2021.

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance

Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices

Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia
Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors
Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst
Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle