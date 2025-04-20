Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move

Jennifer Garner has put reunion speculations with Ben Affleck to rest with a new move!
On Saturday, April 19, TMZ reported that the Elektra starlet was spotted with her boyfriend, John Miller, on a leisure stroll outside her LA home.
The 13 Going on 30 actress, who has been caught in swirling rumors of rekindling romance with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, shut down the speculations with a bold move as she shared a public display of attention with John.
The sweet couple was seen getting into John’s truck as a paparazzi yelled a birthday wish for Jennifer Garner, who recently turned 53.
In the photographs shared by the outlet, Jennifer was captured locking lips with 47-year-old American businessman and attorney after he opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
Just after sharing a sweet kiss, the couple exchanged a few words following which the Daredevil actress made her way back to home, while John hopped back in his car.
For the outing, Jennifer Garner was dressed in a casual attire that included a black-and-white striped T-shirt and a denim jumpsuit. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a denim cap.
John Miller, on the other hand, looked dapper in a checkered shirt that he wore with a pair of jeans.
Jennifer Garner and John Miller, who were first linked back in 2018, have been in an off-and-on-again relationship.
The lovebirds had a brief split in 2020 before then began dating again by May 2021.