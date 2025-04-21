Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau

Ben Affeck has made bombshell claims after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was recently spotted with her boyfriend John Miller.

The Batman actor parted ways with Garner in 2015. The former couple also share three children kids; Violet, Finn, and Samuel.

As per AP, Ben attended the red carpet premiere of his upcoming movie The Accountant 2 and called out the Californian government for not providing more financial incentives to the film industry.

He told the media outlet, “Other places will have better exchange rates or tax rebate deals that are meant to lure this industry there because they understand how stimulative it is for their economies. I think part of the problem with California is they came to take this industry for granted a little bit.”

Ben added, “Now, I will say, the current governor (Newsom), I think doubled the tax rebates amount in bulk available but the percentage you get back in terms of actual budget doesn’t compete with places like England, which is why you see a lot of these big, huge movies shoot in the UK. Or even, there have been New Mexico, Louisiana, Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Georgia.”

His co-star Jon Bernthal also joined him at the premiere. 

The Accountant 2, also starring Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons, is set to release on April 25.

