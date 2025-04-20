Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

The 'Barbie' star and Tom Ackerley made first public appearance with their baby boy since his arrival

Margot Robbie was spotted enjoying Easter celebration with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and their newborn son in Australia. 

According to Mail Online, the Barbie actress was seen spending quality time with her family on Sunday, April 20, at a beach in Queensland. 

The 34-year-old American star walked barefoot on the beach while Tom cradled their little one in his arms.

During the outing, Margot was dressed in a black Adidas top which she paired with red mini shorts.

On the other hand, her husband was wearing black shirt with blue shorts. 

This marked the couple's first public appearance with their newborn son.

Margot and Tom, who exchanged marital vows in 2016, welcomed their first child on October 17, 2024.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed to People that the two are over the moon after the birth of their son as they had waited a long time to get pregnant.

"They've both been settling into being parents. They're homebodies so it's been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They're so happy," the tipster added.

The Suicide Squad actress initially made her pregnancy public in July last year, during her Italian getaway.

On the work front, Margot Robbie has recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie, Wuthering Heights, alongside the renowned actor Jacob Elordi. 

Emerald Fennell's latest directorial film is slated to be released in February 2026.     

