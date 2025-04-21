Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise

The 'Eternals' starlet shares her daughter Valentina with husband, François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentinas beauty expertise
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise 

Salma Hayek recently revealed her daughter, Valentina’s beauty knowledge as she joined forces with Merz Aesthetics’ Ultherapy Prime.

The 58-year-old Mexican-American actress teamed with the Merz Aesthetics Ultherapy Prime after experiencing wrinkled skin on the neck.

For those unaware, Merz Aesthetics’ Ultherapy Prime is an advanced ultrasound device that helps to lift skin on the neck, as well as other areas.

As Hayek experienced the new treatment, she opened up to People about her beauty treatment, saying, "The experience just made me feel seen as an individual. Everybody has to look for what works for them. I think this one worked for me."

During the interview, the Eternals alum also disclosed that she now relies on her 17-year-old daughter for regular skin care.

"That one knows everything, she knows products that you cannot even imagine that it exists, I'm like, 'What is that?' And she's like, 'Oh, it's a this for the...whatever.' So I can teach her anything. She's the expert," she noted.

The proud mother additionally stated that Valentina is well-researched when it comes to beauty.

"Sometimes she says, 'I’m going to go to Korean town to get some beauty products.' And I’m like, 'Get me some. But then I say, 'Get me some again,' and she brings something different," she added. 

Salma Hayek shares her daughter Valentina with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault. 

