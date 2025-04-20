Lily Collins shares adorable glimpse of Easter celebration  

Lily Collins melted her fans' hearts by dropping an adorable glimpse of her Easter celebrations.
The 36-year-old American actress turned to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 20, to share an adorable photo of her newborn baby, Tove Jane McDowell's Easter toys.
In a heartfelt post, Lily showed the handmade Easter gift for her little bundle of joy.
The mom-of-one wrote over the picture, "Easter Sunday is a little sweeter this year," she also included a pink hearts emoji.
For the unaware, Lily welcomed her first child with her husband, Charlie McDowell, on January 31, via surrogacy.
The Love, Rosie actress made the delightful announcement of the arrival of her child in a heartfelt Instagram post in February 2025.
At the time the new parents wrote in a joint post, "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way."
On the professional front, the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris is set to return on Netflix this year.
The production of the TV series will be kicked off in Rome before moving to Paris in the summer.
As reported by Variety, Camille Razat, who portrayed the role of Camille in the show, has been skipped for the fifth installment of the show.
It is pertinent to note, Lily Collins has portrayed the leading character as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris.