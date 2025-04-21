Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton starred in her iconic TV series 'The Simple Life' alongside Nicole Richie in 2003

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after The Simple Life
Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life' 

Paris Hilton recently revealed a significant piece of advice she received from her mother, Kathy Hilton, after she starred in the iconic TV series, The Simple Life.

During the LA Woman Luncheon on Friday, April 18, the House of Wax actress took the stage to share her thoughts with the audience after being honored as Woman of the Year by the Los Angeles magazine.  

Paris recalled that a night before her classic show was aired on Fox, her mum advised her, "Paris, when the show airs on Fox tomorrow, your life is going to change forever and I always want you to remain the same sweet and down-to-earth girl you are and never forget that."

The mom-of-two stated that she always kept Kathy’s important guidelines close to her heart since she stepped into the entertainment industry.

She continued, "I’ve been in this town a long time, I’ve seen a lot and I’ve seen a lot of fame and things get to people’s heads and that’s something I never want to be like."

"I’m grateful that I have these amazing parents who raised me to be the woman that I am today," the actress-turned-businesswoman added.

For those unaware, Paris Hilton’s reality TV show, The Simple Life, was released in 2003. The drama series also starred Nicole Richie and David Richards in the leading roles.  

