Russia sentences teen to three years imprisonment over anti-war protest

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 19, 2025

Russian court has jailed an anti-war activist for speaking against Russian military

Russia sentences teen to three years imprisonment over anti-war protest
Russia sentences teen to three years imprisonment over anti-war protest

Russia has made its stance clear about anti-war and anti-military activities by sentencing a 19-year-old to jail in a penal colony.

As reported by CNN, on Friday, April 18, Darya Kozyreva, who was accused of repeatedly "discrediting" the Russian army, and attaching a Ukrainian poet's poem on a renowned statue, was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Darya was detained on February 24, 2024, after she glued a verse by Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko onto his monument in St Petersburg.

The verse, which was taken from My Testament read, "Oh bury me, then rise ye up/ And break your heavy chains/ And water with the tyrants' blood/ The freedom you have gained."

According to OVD-info, an independent Russian human rights group, a second case was opened against her in August 2024, after in an interview with Radio Free Europe, she called Russia's attacks in Ukraine "monstrous" and "criminal."

The teenager also ran into trouble with authorities in high-school, when in December 2022, she wrote "Murderers, you bombed it. Judases," on an installation dedicated to the twinning of the Russian city St Petersburg and Ukraine's Mariupol.

Furthermore, Darya was expelled from university a year later for making a social media post discussing the "imperialist nature of the war," according to Memorial, a respected human rights organisation.

The verdict was condemned by Amnesty International Russia Director Natalia Zviagina, who said, this incident is "another chilling reminder of how far the Russian authorities will go to silence peaceful opposition to their war in Ukraine."

As of now, more than 1,500 people are imprisoned on political grounds in Russia, and around 20,070 people have been detained for anti-war stance since the beginning of war.

Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute

Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear

Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear
'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'

'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans

China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
Dangerous pufferfish species raises safety concerns for swimmers
Dangerous pufferfish species raises safety concerns for swimmers
UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit
UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit
Easter travel alert: Major disruptions loom across rail, air and roads
Easter travel alert: Major disruptions loom across rail, air and roads
Elon Musk, PM Modi discuss high-tech aliance ahead of VP Vance’s India visit
Elon Musk, PM Modi discuss high-tech aliance ahead of VP Vance’s India visit
Toblerone shocks UK shoppers by discontinuing dark chocolate version after 60 years
Toblerone shocks UK shoppers by discontinuing dark chocolate version after 60 years
Elon Musk offers big cheque to Ashley St. Clair to hide son
Elon Musk offers big cheque to Ashley St. Clair to hide son
US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard
US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard
Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025
Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025
Florida State University mass shooting: 2 killed, at least 5 people injured
Florida State University mass shooting: 2 killed, at least 5 people injured
TikTok creator sues Roblox over unlicensed use of viral dance
TikTok creator sues Roblox over unlicensed use of viral dance
Disneyland Paris set to unveil stunning Lion King and Frozen attractions by 2026
Disneyland Paris set to unveil stunning Lion King and Frozen attractions by 2026
Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling
Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling