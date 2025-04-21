Pope Francis dies from stroke and heart failure, Vatican confirms

According to the death certificate of the Pope, he had slipped into a coma before passing away

Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America in history died on Monday, April 21 at the age of 88.

On February 14, 2025, he was taken to the hospital after struggling with breathing problems for several days, which later turned into double pneumonia.

The Pope had a long-term lung problems and had previously lost part of one lung when he was 21.

Everyone believed he died due to that reason but now the real cause of his death has been made public.

The Vatican has revealed that Pope Francis passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.

This new information has been shared about 12 hours after the announcement of the Pope's death.

According to the death certificate of the Pope, he had slipped into a coma before passing away early on Monday.

The Pope made his last public appearance on Sunday, April 20 at St Peter's Square to greet people and wish them a Happy Easter.

This illness was one of the most serious health problems he has faced since becoming Pope.

His appearance follows a short private meeting with the US Vice-President JD Vance who reached Rome on Friday, April 19.

