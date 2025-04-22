King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death

Queen Mary and King Frederik release an emotional statement to express grief on Pope Francis’ sudden death

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 22, 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death

Queen Mary and King Frederik released an emotional statement on Pope Francis’ tragic death.

Pope passed away after a prolonged battle with double pneumonia on Easter Monday.

The Royal couple took to Instagram and shared the letter of condolence sent to His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

“The Royal Couple have sent a letter of condolence to His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, on the occasion of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the caption of the post read.

Frederik began the letter with, “Your Eminence, It is with profound sorrow that the Queen and I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. We have fond memories from our meeting with His Holiness in 2018 at the Vatican.”

He further added, “We will remember him as a Pope dedicated to promoting peace, justice, and always advocating for people living in vulnerable situations. Please accept our deepest sympathy and condolences for the Church in this time of loss.”

Pope Francis’ shocking cause of death revealed:

As per the reports, Pope Francis died due to a stroke in the brain, which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.

His death certificate also mentioned that he had slipped into a coma before passing away early on April 21, 2025.

Orkney Island’s hidden gem: Stunning beachfront land for sale at unbelievable price

Orkney Island’s hidden gem: Stunning beachfront land for sale at unbelievable price
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death

King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death
Pope Francis dies from stroke and heart failure, Vatican confirms

Pope Francis dies from stroke and heart failure, Vatican confirms
Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle
Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death
Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death
King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death
King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death
Swedish Royal Family issues somber statement on Pope Francis’ death
Swedish Royal Family issues somber statement on Pope Francis’ death
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf
Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf
Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture
Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture
Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis
Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis
King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death
King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death
King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death
King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death
James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration
James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration