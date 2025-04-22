King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death

Queen Mary and King Frederik released an emotional statement on Pope Francis’ tragic death.
Pope passed away after a prolonged battle with double pneumonia on Easter Monday.
The Royal couple took to Instagram and shared the letter of condolence sent to His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.
“The Royal Couple have sent a letter of condolence to His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, on the occasion of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the caption of the post read.
Frederik began the letter with, “Your Eminence, It is with profound sorrow that the Queen and I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. We have fond memories from our meeting with His Holiness in 2018 at the Vatican.”
He further added, “We will remember him as a Pope dedicated to promoting peace, justice, and always advocating for people living in vulnerable situations. Please accept our deepest sympathy and condolences for the Church in this time of loss.”
Pope Francis’ shocking cause of death revealed:
As per the reports, Pope Francis died due to a stroke in the brain, which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.
His death certificate also mentioned that he had slipped into a coma before passing away early on April 21, 2025.