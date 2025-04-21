El Salvador offers Maduro political prisoners in exchange for US deportees

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 21, 2025

El Salvador offers prisoner swap to Venezuela, US deportees for political prisoners

El Salvador offers Maduro political prisoners in exchange for US deportees
El Salvador offers Maduro political prisoners in exchange for US deportees

El Salvador's president has offered to repatriate 252 Venezuelans deported by the US and imprisoned in his country - if Venezuela releases the same number of political prisoners.

Nayib Bukele appealed directly to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a post on social media.

He said many of the Venezuelan deportees had committed "rape and murder", while Venezuelan political prisoners were jailed only because they opposed Maduro, whose re-election last year is widely disputed.

Later Venezuela's chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab criticised Bukele's proposal. He demanded to know what crimes the deportees were accused of, whether they had appeared before a judge or had access to legal counsel.

The Venezuelan government argues that it has no political prisoners - a claim rejected by rights groups.

In a post on X, Bukele wrote: "I want to propose you [Maduro] a humanitarian agreement calling for the repatriation of 100% of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release... of the identical number from among the thousands of political prisoners that you hold".

He also mentioned nearly 50 prisoners of other nationalities, including US citizens, as part of the proposed swap.

In recent weeks, more than 200 Venezuelans were sent from the US to El Salvador.

President Donald Trump's administration accuses them of being members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

Washington pays El Salvador to keep those deported in its notorious high-security Terrorism Confinement Center.

Bukele calls himself "the world's coolest dictator" and won re-election last year riding a wave of popularity for a sweeping anti-gang crackdown.

Maduro has condemned the US deportation of Venezuelans to El Salvador, describing it as "kidnapping" and a "massive abuse" of human rights.

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise

Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise
Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau

Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau
David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

Homeowners with trees could face fines for just one simple mistake
Homeowners with trees could face fines for just one simple mistake
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal
Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal
Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia
Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia
DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions
DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions
Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other
Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other
Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York
Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York
Zelenskyy claims ‘Russian assault operations continue’ despite Easter ceasfire
Zelenskyy claims ‘Russian assault operations continue’ despite Easter ceasfire
Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue
Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue
Putin calls for brief Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy reacts
Putin calls for brief Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy reacts
Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
US Supreme Court blocks deportation of detained Venezuelans
US Supreme Court blocks deportation of detained Venezuelans