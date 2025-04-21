Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle

The Duke of York made appearance alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at Windsor Castle for Easter celebrations

Prince Andrew, who has been facing sexual abuse charges since 2015, was recently criticized after attending the Easter services at Windsor Castle.

The Royal commentator, Robert Hardman, told Mail Online that the Duke of York threw shade at the Dean of Windsor during the Easter procession at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

"The Duke of York then stepped immediately behind them in the procession, overtaking the man in charge, the Dean of Windsor, the Rt Rev Christopher Cocksworth," Robert noted.

He further alleged, "Here was a forceful reminder that in this company at least, the Duke was first in the line of succession."

According to the body language expert Judi James, the disgraced duke notably overtook the man in charge Dean of Windsor during the prestigious celebrations.

"Prince Andrew's body language made this look like his debutante's coming out the ball as he performed a kind royal quick-step to appear back in the role of second son to the late Queen," Judi stated.

She additionally shared her observation, saying Andrew exhibited a "kind of cocky arrogance" during his Easter sighting. 

For those unaware, Prince Andrew made his first appearance with the British Royal Family after his royal duties had been withdrawn by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2019. 

The 65-year-old was removed from the Royal engagements following his disastrous televised interview about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made public in 2019.

Since then, the father-of-two has only been permitted to appear at family occasions such as Easter, Christmas, weddings, and funerals. 

