Orkney Island’s hidden gem: Stunning beachfront land for sale at unbelievable price

A beautiful beach on Shapinsay Island in Orkney, Scotland, is available for purchase at a very low price.
The land, which is 200 square meters and offers stunning views of clear waters and sandy beaches with a tropical-like atmosphere, is available for purchase for just £7,000.
The Rightmove listing for the beach read, "With gorgeous views of the north sea and neighbouring islands, this would be the ideal plot for a self-build holiday cottage, providing you and your family the perfect getaway from your busy lives (subject to planning consents)," as per ExpressUK.
"The plot of land is roughly 200sqm and could also be used as a camping/caravan site - current Orkney tent pitching fees are roughly £15-£30 per night," the statement continued.
The statement further added, "The land is near the Lairo water, which is a wetland renowned for a wide variety of bird species, and would be the ideal spot for bird watchers and ornithology enthusiasts."
An online auction will take place on Wednesday, April 23. Originally priced at £8,000, the starting price has now been reduced, making it more appealing offer for potential buyers.
As per the reports, the island was previously chosen as the best place to live in the UK due to its affordable living costs, low crime rates and scenic landscapes.
Aside from the beach, there are other important sites on the island, such as Dishan Tower and Balfour Castle.
However, access to Balfour Castle is restricted because it is privately owned, so visitors cannot go inside or explore it.