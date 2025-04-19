Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute

Kourtney Kardashian has turned 46 on Friday, April 18 and her sister Khloé Kardashian knows how to make her day even more special.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Good American founder penned gushing note for her “eternal partner.”
“Happy Birthday, my sweet Janie Jane, my sweet buttercup apple pie, my eternal partner in life and love,” Khloé wrote alongside a carousel of sweet throwback photos of them through the years.
In the heartwarming first childhood image, both little sisters could be seen sitting on a tricycle while another showed Kourtney hugging Khloé from back.
The Kardashians star continued, “Another year around the sun, and still—you are the most magical thing I’ve ever known. Truly, one of God’s finest works. You carry a light that no one else has. You are the silliest, tiniest little thing—but also the mightiest.”
“You will always be my girl. I know you’re my older sister, but I’ll forever want to wrap you up like a baby and carry you in my pocket. My ultimate Polly Pocket. You are my forever. My person. My soulmate in sister form. Nothing can break you and I. Happy birthday, my tiny girl. May this year be your most magical one yet,” Khloé further added.
Kourtney reciprocated the love in the comment section, penning, "This caption. forever and ever and beyond that!"
Besides Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner also paid a heartfelt tribute to her first born, Kourtney Kardashian, on Instagram.