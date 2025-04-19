Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’

Lana Del Rey has opened up about the real inspiration behind her latest single, Bluebird.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Born to Die singer shared a video of herself, revealing how she created her newly-released song, which uses the titular bluebird as a metaphor for self-healing.
"I had been seeing someone for a very long time and we hadn't seen each other for a while, and he called and he asked me if I wanted to go for a walk, and I was kind of excited, but I didn't think it was a very good idea,” Lana began as she sat in her car.
The 39-year-old singer-songwriter went on to share that as she was getting ready to go on a walk with this person, a bird smashed into her bedroom window.
She picked up the bird, sang a gentle melody to comfort it, and hoped for its recovery. The bird eventually flew away, which Del Rey took as a sign about the state of her relationship.
"Because, when you just know that something is meant for you, sometimes I feel like nature has its own way of communicating with you, especially in extremely severe situations, not in a sacrificial way, just in a way for you to know,” Lana added.
The song Bluebird, which released on Friday, April 18, is part of Lana Del Rey's upcoming album, which she previously referred to as Lasso.