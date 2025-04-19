WhatsApp rolls out new feature for channel owners

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to browse channels in a more enhanced way.
WABetaInfo revealed on Saturday, April 19, 2025, that Meta’s instant messaging platform updated the way to browse channel photos, videos, GIFs, and links, and the feature is available to some beta testers.
Similar to how starred messages work in individual and group chats, this feature would allow users to save specific updates within a channel for easy access later.
By making it simple to retrieve important updates without having to scroll through the entire channel history, WhatsApp aims to improve user convenience.
To note, the earlier process was time-consuming and frustrating, particularly when searching for media in channels that frequently share a high volume of updates.
WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated section for media and links within the channel info screen to address this issue.
By accessing this dedicated section, users can easily scroll through all photos, videos, and GIFs shared in a channel without having to manually search through older updates.
The advancement is claimed to significantly improve the user experience by making content retrieval faster and more efficient.
Users will no longer need to remember the exact date or context of a shared media file or link as they can now locate them in just a few taps.