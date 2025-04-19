WhatsApp rolls out new feature for channel owners

WhatsApp aims to improve user convenience by making it simple to retrieve important updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for channel owners
WhatsApp rolls out new feature for channel owners

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to browse channels in a more enhanced way.

WABetaInfo revealed on Saturday, April 19, 2025, that Meta’s instant messaging platform updated the way to browse channel photos, videos, GIFs, and links, and the feature is available to some beta testers.

Similar to how starred messages work in individual and group chats, this feature would allow users to save specific updates within a channel for easy access later.

By making it simple to retrieve important updates without having to scroll through the entire channel history, WhatsApp aims to improve user convenience.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

To note, the earlier process was time-consuming and frustrating, particularly when searching for media in channels that frequently share a high volume of updates.

WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated section for media and links within the channel info screen to address this issue.

By accessing this dedicated section, users can easily scroll through all photos, videos, and GIFs shared in a channel without having to manually search through older updates.

The advancement is claimed to significantly improve the user experience by making content retrieval faster and more efficient.

Users will no longer need to remember the exact date or context of a shared media file or link as they can now locate them in just a few taps.

Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon

Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features

Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message

King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia

Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia
OpenAI’s o3, o4-mini reasoning AI models hallucinate more
OpenAI’s o3, o4-mini reasoning AI models hallucinate more
Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
YouTube Music introduces 'Consistent Volume' feature on Android, iOS
YouTube Music introduces 'Consistent Volume' feature on Android, iOS
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches
ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's growth affected by TikTok's success
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's growth affected by TikTok's success
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs
WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report