Jacob Elordi gushes over Margot Robbie after wrapping 'Wuthering Heights'  

Jacob Elordi recently showered praises on his co-actress, Margot Robbie, after they completed the shoot for their upcoming movie, Wuthering Heights.
In an interview with Indie Wire, the Euphoria star shared his incredible experience working with the Barbie actress in the new film directed by Emerald Fennell.
Jacob expressed his admiration for Margot, stating that working closely with the actress is an incredible journey.
The 27-year-old continued, "She’s incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it, she’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much."
He also gushed over the creator of the film, stating, "I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text."
For those unaware, Jacob and Margot have worked together for the first time in the forthcoming adaption of Emily Brontë’s novel of the same name.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacob Elordi portrayed the role of a struggler as Heathcliff while Margot Robbie played Catherine Earnshaw in the new movie.
The 34-year-old American actress returned to the films with Wuthering Heights after welcoming her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.
Emerald Fennell's new movie, Wuthering Heights, which has been produced by Margot's production company LuckyChap Entertainment, is set to release in theatres in February 2026.