Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner is in party mood! even after her extravagant birthday celebrations.

After breaking the internet with her epic 70th birthday bash, The Kardashians starlet turned to her Instagram account to pay a heartwarming tribute to her only son, Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, who turned nine on Monday, November 10. 

Kris penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday to my precious granddaughter Dream!!!! I can’t believe you are nine! You are such a bright light in all of our lives, so full of love, laughter, joy, and the most amazing energy, and the biggest personality."

"Watching you grow into the funniest, smartest, most creative and talented little girl fills my heart with so much pride and happiness," the 70-year-old reality television star added.

The proud grand-mother, who herself celebrated her 70th birthday on November 5, expressed her joy while virtually telling Dream how Kris adores her for being the "best daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister and cousin."

She concluded her post by wishing her, "The best day, my Dream girl!!"

For the unversed, Dream Kardashian is the only daughter of Kris Jenner’s only son, Rob Kardashian, whom he welcomed with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.  

