Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser

Entertainment

  • By Riba Shaikh
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson made an emotional confession just days after late dad's biopic's teaser was dropped.

The 27-year-old model revealed how doing drugs in the past had a shocking impact on her body, while requesting everyone to consuming it.

In a video shared on a TikTok account on Sunday, November 9, Paris said “I realized I never addressed this and it can sometimes be very noticeable.” 

She continued, “I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.”

While explaining how the perforated septum happened, she shone a light up her nostril, and noted, "it’s exactly where you think it’s from.”

Making an emotional plea to everyone watching the video she said, “Don’t do drugs kids.”

"Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life," Paris added.

For the unversed, a perforated septum is a hole in the cartilage or bone between a person’s nostrils.

Just two days prior to this video from Paris, the first teaser of her dad's upcoming biopic Michael was released, in which Michael's own nephew Jaafar is playing the King of pop.

