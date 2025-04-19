Elon Musk slams Netflix for ‘woke content,’ cites personal tragedy

SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a significant development has spoken out against Netflix content, agreeing with a user’s post, which called the streaming pioneer "woke trash."
Musk responded after a user named Gunther Eagleman commented on X (formerly Twitter), instigating Musk to reply "True."
It is not the first time the tech billionaire has slammed Netflix.
At the start of April, Elon Musk criticised the company for its recently launched web series Adolescence, accusing its prompted “anti-white propaganda”.
Similarly, three years ago, Musk voiced his objection to Netflix’s content, saying that the "woke mind virus" was impacting the viewing experience.
Notably, Musk has been a vocal critic of wokeness, explaining it as "divisive, exclusionary, and hateful."
In addition, Musk has said that wokeness poses a significant threat to advanced civilisation and has been associated with personal tragedy, stating that the "woke mind virus" remained a major factor in separating from his child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly known as Xavier.
Wokeism fosters liberal progressive ideology that includes being socially aware of systemic injustices, inequality, and more.
The term is derived from the word “woke,” which means being alert to social issues, especially those adversely affecting underprivileged communities.