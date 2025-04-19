The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect

Battle for Brooklyn is expected to launch around the same time as the game's Year 6 Season 4

The next DLC for The Division 2, known as Battle for Brooklyn, is anticipated to launch in May.

A new report from Insider Gaming on Saturday, April 19, 2025, shed light on some additional information about The Division 2 expansion, including its alleged price and scope.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson reported that the game's next DLC is scheduled for release this spring.

Henderson said, “From what I’ve heard, it’s not a big DLC. It’s probably going to be the smallest one in the franchise and they’re planning to sell that one for $15 as well.”

Ubisoft is set to announce more on Tom Clancy's The Division 2’s upcoming DLC on Wednesday, April 23.

In addition to continued progress on The Division 2, Ubisoft has confirmed earlier that The Division 3 is in development, while the launch date is yet to be officially revealed.

The upcoming showcase seems as good of a time as any for the developer to announce the official release date of the upcoming expansion.

Battle for Brooklyn is expected to launch around the same time as the game's Year 6 Season 4.

Its original content roadmap was set to end in late 2020 but was extended after the game proved more popular than Ubisoft expected.

To note, it is currently unclear how much longer Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will continue receiving updates.

