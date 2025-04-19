Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 19, 2025

Prince and Princess of Wales stayed firm as Prince Harry sought reunion with King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz
Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have reportedly been accused of blocking Prince Harry's reconciliation attempts to reconcile with King Charles.

According to a report by GB News, royal author Tom Bower claimed that the Prince of Wales and his wife are not ready for a possible reunion between the Duke of Sussex and the monarch. 

For those unaware, the royal commentator previously published a book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, on Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal family in 2022.

He stated, "Harry's thinking is of reconciliation. That's just unrealistic, there is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate."

"They have a crisis, Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn't understand that world, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous," Bower added.

The publicist further noted that Harry and Meghan were both "wounded" and their "resilience" to fight back for their royal rights has been inspiring for their fans. 

Tom Bower is currently gathering insights for his upcoming publication.

This update came after a report suggested that Prince Harry’s letters and phone calls have been ignored by King Charles due to their years-long rift.

Despite these reports, the 76-year-old monarch continues to maintain distance from his younger son.

As of now, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles has issued any statements regarding the ongoing reconciliation speculations. 

Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives

Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer

'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer
How does global climate change affect your health?

How does global climate change affect your health?
Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78

Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78
King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day
King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions
Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle condemn 'hate speech' in urgent statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle condemn 'hate speech' in urgent statement
Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen
Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen
Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA
Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA
King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit
King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa radiate regal charm during ancient site visit
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa radiate regal charm during ancient site visit
Prince Harry, Meghan’s foundation takes shocking step amid security threats
Prince Harry, Meghan’s foundation takes shocking step amid security threats
Grand Duchess Maria gives emotional speech at 48th Council of Europe Congress
Grand Duchess Maria gives emotional speech at 48th Council of Europe Congress
Princess Diana's nieces pen sweet birthday wishes for half-brother Samuel
Princess Diana's nieces pen sweet birthday wishes for half-brother Samuel
Prince Harry UK security case documents reveal shocking ‘murder’ threat
Prince Harry UK security case documents reveal shocking ‘murder’ threat