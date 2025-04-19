Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have reportedly been accused of blocking Prince Harry's reconciliation attempts to reconcile with King Charles.
According to a report by GB News, royal author Tom Bower claimed that the Prince of Wales and his wife are not ready for a possible reunion between the Duke of Sussex and the monarch.
For those unaware, the royal commentator previously published a book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, on Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal family in 2022.
He stated, "Harry's thinking is of reconciliation. That's just unrealistic, there is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate."
"They have a crisis, Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn't understand that world, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous," Bower added.
The publicist further noted that Harry and Meghan were both "wounded" and their "resilience" to fight back for their royal rights has been inspiring for their fans.
Tom Bower is currently gathering insights for his upcoming publication.
This update came after a report suggested that Prince Harry’s letters and phone calls have been ignored by King Charles due to their years-long rift.
Despite these reports, the 76-year-old monarch continues to maintain distance from his younger son.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles has issued any statements regarding the ongoing reconciliation speculations.