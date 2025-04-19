Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals

Carlos Alcaraz all set to face Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open finals after beating Arthur Fils

Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Arthur Fils, Advances to Barcelona Final Showdown Against Holger Rune

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Carlos Alcaraz crushed Arthur Fils in the Barcelona Open semi-final, setting up a thrilling title clash with Holger Rune. Alcaraz, the defending champion, showed no mercy as he defeated Fils in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour, solidifying his quest for a third consecutive Barcelona Open title.

The match saw Alcaraz’s dominance on full display, with the Spanish sensation taking control early on and never looking back. Despite Fils’ efforts to challenge the four-time Major winner, Alcaraz’s impeccable serve and relentless pressure proved to be too much for the young Frenchman to handle.

Carlitos is nothing without his flair and he showed that after the match, hitting a 'shimmy' dance move for the crowd in his home country. 

