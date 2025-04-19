Princess Eugenie honors her children during outing with Beatrice

  by Web Desk
  • April 19, 2025

The Princess of York attended the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix alongside her sister last week

Princess Eugenie seemingly paid a heartfelt tribute to her children during the latest outing alongside, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice. 

As reported by GB, the 35-year-old British royal member attended the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend where she was joined by her husband and sister. 

During the event, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that her phone's lock screen featured a photo of one of her sons beaming at the camera.

Eugenie's loving gesture for her kids shows that even when her children, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, were not physically present, the Princess of York kept them close to her heart.

For those unaware, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The couple welcomed their first son, August on February 9, 2021, and they announced the arrival of their second son on May 30, 2023.

This update came after a report suggested that the ongoing feud rumors between the Princess of York and her beloved cousin, Prince Harry are nothing but bogus.

An insider has recently disclosed to People that their bond remained intact despite the ongoing speculations between the royal cousins. 

The rift rumors emerged after the mom-of-two was spotted outside a London pub with Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. 

As of now, neither Princess Eugenie nor Prince Harry have addressed these ongoing feud rumors.  

