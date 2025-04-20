Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle 

Taylor Swift fans were left baffled after a Kentucky Derby event featured a raffle for ‘2026 tour tickets.’
As per Dailymail, the12th Unbridled Eve Derby Gala unveiled a variety of items and experiences that will be up for grabs in its silent auction, this week
In an auction one of the lots was a “Taylor Swift Package” consisting of a “Signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concerts during her upcoming 2026 tour.”
Notably, the Lover crooner wrapped her Eras Tour in December 2024, and since that she has not revealed her plans to perform in 2025.
So the recent announcement left her fans both confused and curious.
But a correction was issued soon after fans started speculating that details of the Blank Space crooner's secret upcoming tour may have been leaked.
The 'Taylor Swift Package' at the auction was updated to offer 'two concert tickets for a concert during her next tour,' without specifying a particular year.
The gala's co-founder Tammy York-Day stepped forward to clear the year as she released a statement, revealing that the original lot referring to a '2026 tour' was written in error.
“Our deepest apologies for getting the Swiftie Nation excited, but it should have said ‘Guitar signed by Taylor Swift and two tickets for a concert during her next tour,’” she said, via E! News.
Tammy mentioned, “We have no knowledge whatsoever of when that tour will be.”
To note, the gala is set for May 2 on the eve of the Kentucky Derby, with speculations swirling that Taylor Swift might attend with her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.