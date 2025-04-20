Prince Harry blasted for UK safety fears after major risky trip abroad

Prince Harry is yet again slammed for his controversial decisions!
During an interview with The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Sarah Hewson, royal editor of TalkTV, blasted the Duke of Sussex for his contradictory claims and choices.
Recently, the estranged Prince had a short trip to the UK for a two-day hearing of his tax-payer funded security case, in which he expressed his concerns regarding the “inadequate and insufficient” security provided to him after resigning from the royal duties.
However, soon after the hearing, Harry paid a surprise visit to the war-torn country, Ukraine, where he met disabled retired military personnel.
Slamming the Duke over the visit, Sarah questioned, “How can you go to Ukraine and suggest that you're not safe to bring your family back to Britain or visit Britain?”
Participating in the discussion, The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson expressed that Harry “has been over many, many times” to the UK since Megxit, adding, “Is he just going a bit over the top here? I mean, why is he obsessed with the security?”
She went on to express that certain people within the Home Office and the Royal Family must also be wondering “why doesn’t he trust the fact that we can keep him safe under these current conditions”.
They also noted how Prince Harry, who is “bleating” about his safety in the United Kingdom, preferred to stay in hotels without police protection, making his concerns questionable.