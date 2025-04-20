WhatsApp launches message translation feature in Beta: How it works?

WhatsApp new feature will work offline, which results in messages being processed on user's device

WhatsApp launches message translation feature in Beta: How it works
WhatsApp has started testing a new message translation feature on the latest beta version.

According to details shared by WABetaInfo, a new setting option allows Android users to translate messages seamlessly.

WhatsApp will ask users to select and download language packs to use the translation feature on a smartphone.

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.12.25, some beta testers can access a new “Translate Messages” feature. A new toggle appears under the Chat lock setting on a per-chat basis.

To note, the feature works in chats and WhatsApp channels only.

Once the feature is launched widely, users will be required to enable the Translate messages toggle that is available when viewing the chat settings for a particular conversation.

As the feature is enabled, users will be asked to select from a list of languages that currently comprises Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian.

The new feature will work offline, which results in messages being processed on the user's device, instead of using Meta's servers.

Users can enable automatic message translation on all WhatsApp chats, or select to translate individual messages by tapping a Translate option.

It is worth noting that the feature is disabled by default, while users can also disable it and manage language packs from the app's settings.

Earlier, a Meta-owned messaging platform released support for voice note transcription, which adds and transcribes incoming audio messages.

