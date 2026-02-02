WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel 

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will allow users to see how many times a message or update from a Channel has been forwarded with other people.
As per WABetaInfo, some beta testers can now see how many times a specific Channel update has been shared.
This number appears next to the forward icon at the bottom of the update which will allow channel owners to track the reach of their updates.
It is worth mentioning that the number of times Channel update has been forwarded is private and only visible to the Channel's admin.
As per the outlet, every forward is counted individually, even if it's sent multiple times to the same chat but Meta-owned platform does not store any recipient information.
Since WhatsApp doesn't tract recipients, users can share updates freely without worrying about their privacy being exposed.
However, it's unclear if WhatsApp plans to make this forward count visible to all users in the future updates.
WhatsApp continues to roll out new and advanced updates to enhance the user's experience.
The messaging platform is developing a new optional subscription that will provide access to exclusive premium features in a future release.