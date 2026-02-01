Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is claimed to consist of 4,400 mAh battery, unchanged from its previous models,

A recent leak revealed that Apple's forthcoming foldable iPhone could push Samsung to increase its battery size across its flagship Galaxy series

Several other reports suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to use its largest-ever smartphone battery in the foldable iPhone.

The phone is likely to house around 5,500 mAh. If it turns out to be accurate, it could mark a significant shift for Apple, exerting immense pressure on its competitors such as Samsung.

Currently, Samsung’s foldable phones is equipped with lesser capacity of batteries. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is claimed to consist of 4,400 mAh battery, unchanged from its previous models, while devices such as the Google Pixel Pro Fold and some Chinese foldables already surpass 5,000 mAh mark.

Several Chinese models reportedly consists of enlarged 6,000mAh battery.

As per some credible analysts, Apple’s move could influence Samsung’s future design choices. While the highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 may feature 5,000 mAh threshold, later models such as the Fold 9 could house enlarged batteries.

Moreover, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Ultra handsets have stayed limited to 5,000 mAh for some generations, even as Apple has increased battery capacity in recent iPhones.

If Samsung expands battery sizes in foldable devices, the change could extend across its wider flagship range, potentially enhancing battery life for future Galaxy phones all across the globe.

