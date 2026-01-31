WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta

WhatsApp has reportedly launched a new beta update for Android via the Google Play Beta Program, introducing a useful analytics feature for channel administrators.
With this significant update, channel administrations will be enabled to see how many times their channel updates have been forwarded.
According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp has brought a new statistic that shows the total number of forwards an update receives.
Once enabled, the forward count will be visible next to the forward button, alongside emoji reactions, providing admins deeper insight into how their content is being shared.
The latest feature will be accessible to channel admins, meaning followers cannot view forward statistics at this stage.
For administrators, the feature offers valuable feedback on content performance, as forwarded updates usually indicate increased engagement and wider reach in contrast to simple reactions.
Additionally, the instant-messaging app has clarified how the forward count is calculated. When a channel update is forwarded, it is protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring user’s privacy.
Though the platform does not track who forwarded the content or where it was shared. Rather than, WhatsApp counts the number of selected recipients an update is sent to, even if the message is being forwarded several times within the same chat.
Availability
The forward statistics feature is currently only available to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.4.11 users, with the company’s plans for broader expansion after testing in the near future.