2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features

Tournament organisers must ensure stable internet at the venue and pay substantial fees

2XKOs offline mode to support tournament organisers, alongside other features
2XKO's offline mode to support tournament organisers, alongside other features

2XKO is officially announced to have an offline mode with all playable champions unlocked.

This is to support grassroots tournament organisers awaiting to run events around the game.

Revealed during a 2XKO community tour in France, 2XKO Executive Producer Tom Cannon initially ruminated on how much he should say on the matter before exclaiming, "Yeah, why not," and spilling the beans on the mode.

"I know it can be a pain to set up a whole bunch of setups during a tournament. We don't want that to be hard. We want you to be able to run a tournament without the internet, without having to jump through a bunch of hoops to unlock a bunch of champions.”

"So here's what we're going to do. You're going to be able to play this game offline, I hope that's not a spoiler (laughs). There's going to be a way for you, as a tournament organiser, to have all the champs unlocked without having to grind them out yourself,” Cannon added.

Tournament organisers would ensure the venue has stable internet and have to pay substantial fees to use this internet over several days.

In addition, not having to grind out a new character on dozens of separate 2XKO accounts is a lifesaver for tournament organisers.

However, it is still yet to be officially announced how this mode would interact with Vanguard Anti-Cheat, Riot Games' own always-online anti-cheat.

An offline tournament mode would, in theory, clash with the intended purpose of Vanguard, assuming this offline mode is booted via the Riot Games launcher.

