Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo

Adele started dating Rich Paul in 2021 and announced the engagement last year

Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo

Adele is enjoying her music break to the fullest with her fiancé, Rich Paul!

The 36-years-old singer made a rare appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game on Saturday.

During the match, the loved-up couple, who announced their engagement last year, were seen enjoying the game together.

For the appearance, Adele wore a casual grey co-ord, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and watch.

She kept her medium-length blonde hair straight, finishing off the casually stylish look with minimal makeup and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Paul donned a white baseball cap and black jumper with large silver earrings that sparkled at the NBA first-round playoff series.

The couple, who keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, announced their engagement in August of last year when Adele flashed her engagement ring.

Photo: PA
Photo: PA

Following her engagement announcement, Adele revealed that she would be taking an extended break from music.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said on stage last May.

Adele started dating Rich Paul in 2021 following her divorce from ex-husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo.

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations

GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court

Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Inside David Beckham’s ‘intimate’ 50th birthday bash plan
Inside David Beckham’s ‘intimate’ 50th birthday bash plan
Selena Gomez shares adorable recap of week with Benny Blanco: PHOTOS
Selena Gomez shares adorable recap of week with Benny Blanco: PHOTOS
Jennifer Lopez turns heads at Saudi Grand Prix after Ben Affleck’s praises
Jennifer Lopez turns heads at Saudi Grand Prix after Ben Affleck’s praises
Coldplay thrills fans with surprise BTS' Jin collab during MOTS Tour
Coldplay thrills fans with surprise BTS' Jin collab during MOTS Tour
Cynthia Erivo recalls heartfelt memory from Oscar-winning film 'Wicked'
Cynthia Erivo recalls heartfelt memory from Oscar-winning film 'Wicked'
Lady Gaga handles unexpected mic glitch like pro at Coachella 2025
Lady Gaga handles unexpected mic glitch like pro at Coachella 2025