Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo

Adele is enjoying her music break to the fullest with her fiancé, Rich Paul!
The 36-years-old singer made a rare appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game on Saturday.
During the match, the loved-up couple, who announced their engagement last year, were seen enjoying the game together.
For the appearance, Adele wore a casual grey co-ord, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and watch.
She kept her medium-length blonde hair straight, finishing off the casually stylish look with minimal makeup and a nude lip.
Meanwhile, Paul donned a white baseball cap and black jumper with large silver earrings that sparkled at the NBA first-round playoff series.
The couple, who keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, announced their engagement in August of last year when Adele flashed her engagement ring.
Following her engagement announcement, Adele revealed that she would be taking an extended break from music.
“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said on stage last May.
Adele started dating Rich Paul in 2021 following her divorce from ex-husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo.