Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

The Duke of York made a shock appearance at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew has finally reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Easter service after long absence from royal events.

On Sunday, April 20, the Duke of York marked his presence at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

At St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the disgraced Duke reunited with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.

Also joining in the special festive service were Andrew and Sarah’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie along with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

P.C. Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror
P.C. Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror

The Duke and Duchess of York’s appearance came as a surprise as the duo had previously skipped the royals’ Christmas celebrations at Sandringham after Andrew’s shocking involvement with a Chinese spy came to light.

Notably, the event saw the absence of Prince William and Princess Kate, who skipped the service as they are spending the weekend with their kids in Norfolk.

According to a source, the Prince and Princess of Wales had informed the British Monarch about their intention to skip the annual gathering to “enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter,” reported The Mirror.

"They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school", the insider added.

It is noteworthy that this year’s Easter service marks William and Kate’s second time absence from the gathering as the couple also skipped the event last year due to the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

