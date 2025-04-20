GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations

GTA 6 is making the gaming industry full of speculations, and fans are expecting its launch soon.
The rumours speculating of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated GTA 6 continues to churn, and this time, it’s a recently unearthed patent that’s got fans speculating about a significant leap forward in character movements.
According to a YouTuber known as CYBER BOI, a newly approved 88-page patent filed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, suggests that character animation of in-game avatars will have improvements to provide enhanced gameplay experience.
This particular patent appears to be deeply integrated with Rockstar’s proprietary RAGE engine and focuses on advanced character animation.
To note, this isn’t simply about smoother running animations; the implications point towards a system capable of dynamically generating animations for characters of vastly different sizes and builds.
This new patent explains a system where the RAGE engine could automatically generate these animations, effectively breaking free from the constraints of traditional motion capture for diverse body types.
Players will be able to note the movements of their characters depending on their height, weight, and overall physique in Grand Theft Auto VI.
According to CYBER BOI, this level of customisation could inject a similar unpredictable energy into GTA 6.
It is worth noting that Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about official details and the elusive second trailer, this patent offers an intriguing glimpse into the technological advancements being implemented behind the scenes for Grand Theft Auto VI.
The company has yet to officially reveal the release date of GTA 6.