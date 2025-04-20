Prince William, Princess Kate skip Easter service for bombshell reason

Kate Middleton, Prince William snub King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne at the traditional Easter Sunday service

Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to skip traditional Easter Sunday service with kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte for a major reason.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the service at St George's Chapel on April 20.

Senior royals also joined the monarch including Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

As per Mirror, the Prince of Wales previously told Charles that me might the annual gathering along with Kate and his three children to "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.”

The insider explained, “They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school.”

William and Kate are reportedly spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, who have joined the royals at Easter plenty of times, did not attend the Sunday service this year.

Moreover, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferige joined his majesty for the Easter Sunday service.

While wishing the Christian community of the United Kingdom, Charles said in a statement on social media, “He is Risen! Wishing a peaceful and happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate.”

Other royals who attended the service included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's son James, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

