Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia

Pope Francis made public appearance on Sunday, April 20 at St Peter's Square to greet people and wish them a Happy Easter after recovering from a serious illness.
Even though he was not fully recovered, he came out in a wheelchair to meet and bless thousands of people gathered at the Vatican and waved from the balcony.
His appearance follows a short private meeting with the US Vice-President JD Vance who reached Rome on Friday, April 19.
After giving the blessing, the Pope was taken around St.Peter's Square in a vehicle where his vehicle stopped multiple times so that people could bring their babies to him for a blessing, as per BBC.
The Pope, who had been treated for double pneumonia, was first taken to the hospital on February 14, 2025 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.
This illness was one of the most serious health problems he has faced since becoming Pope.
Since the Pope's health isn't fully recovered, he wasn't able to deliver his traditional Easter speech himself and one of the clergy members read the message on his behalf.
The message reads, "There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others."
The Pope further expressed his concerns for the people of Gaza, particularly the Christian community and also urged parties involved in the war in Ukraine to "pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace."
He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.