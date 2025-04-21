Prince Leka posts adorable photos with daughter Geraldine to mark Easter 2025

Prince Leka had an amazing Easter celebration with daughter, Princess Geraldine.
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Easter Sunday, April 20, the Crown Prince of Albania posted a huge carousel of adorable photographs from his heartwarming festive celebration.
The head of the House of Zogu marked this year’s Easter at Residence of the Archbishop’s Catholic celebration, where he joined key archbishops of the country.
Accompanying the Crown Prince at the traditional event was his adorable daughter, Geraldine, who was dressed in a cute, full-length white frock with a stylish black belt at the waistline.
To complement the look, the Princess wore matching white socks and black shoes, while her caramel-colored silky hair was tied up in a ponytail with her forehead covered with bangs.
At the event, the little Princess appeared cheerful and had a delightful and fun time with other guests.
“Happy Easter! I wish that the light of the Lord's Resurrection fills you with peace, hope and love!” wished Leka to all those celebrating the festival.
Briefing about the event, Crown Prince Leka shared, “On Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, I had the honor, together with my daughter, Geraldine, to participate in the Catholic celebration at the Residence of the Archbishop with His Excellency, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tirana and Durrës, His Eminence Arjan Dodaj, as well as to pay homage at the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania with His Excellency, Archbishop Joan Pelushi, Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës and all Albania.”
Crown Prince Leka shares Geraldine with his ex-wife, Elia Zaharia, from whom he parted ways on January 15, 2024.