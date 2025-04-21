Hailey Bieber gives peeks into son Jack’s first Easter celebration

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

Hailey Bieber gives peeks into son Jack’s first Easter celebration
Hailey Bieber gives peeks into son Jack’s first Easter celebration

Hailey Bieber is giving fans a peek into her son Jack Blue Bieber’s first Easter.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a slew of photos baby Jack’s photos from the Easter celebration.

In the first image, the model could be seen hugging herlittle one as sunlight streamed towards her.

She wore sleeveless, white dress featuring lace details while allowing her locks to flow down naturally past her shoulders.

In the next photo, Hailey gave a closer look at her little bundle of joy’s special outfit which comprised of a white shirt as well as a yellow onesie with a blue bunny on the front.


Hailey, who shares 7-month-old son Jack with husband Justin Bieber, concluded her post with a throwback photo of herself from last year's Easter when she was still pregnant with her son.

In the throwback photo, Hailey could be seen taking a mirror selfie while wearing a red and white, gingham sundress.

“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who tied the knot twice, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024 after six years of marriage.

Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance

Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance
Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap

Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap
Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight

Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight
Pope Francis passes away at 88, Vatican announces

Pope Francis passes away at 88, Vatican announces
Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap
Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap
Eminem’s daughter Hailie drops heart-melting snap of son Elliot’s first Easter
Eminem’s daughter Hailie drops heart-melting snap of son Elliot’s first Easter
Lily Collins offers adorable glimpses of baby Tove on Easter
Lily Collins offers adorable glimpses of baby Tove on Easter
Kristen Stewart marries fiancée Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony
Kristen Stewart marries fiancée Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Easter after 'unforgettable night' in Saudi Arabia
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Easter after 'unforgettable night' in Saudi Arabia
Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'
Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise
Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau
Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau
David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama
David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama
Lily Collins shares adorable glimpse of Easter celebration
Lily Collins shares adorable glimpse of Easter celebration
Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash
Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash
Ed Sheeran grooves to ‘Shape Of You’ at Coachella 2025
Ed Sheeran grooves to ‘Shape Of You’ at Coachella 2025