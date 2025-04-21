Hailey Bieber gives peeks into son Jack’s first Easter celebration

Hailey Bieber is giving fans a peek into her son Jack Blue Bieber’s first Easter.
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a slew of photos baby Jack’s photos from the Easter celebration.
In the first image, the model could be seen hugging herlittle one as sunlight streamed towards her.
She wore sleeveless, white dress featuring lace details while allowing her locks to flow down naturally past her shoulders.
In the next photo, Hailey gave a closer look at her little bundle of joy’s special outfit which comprised of a white shirt as well as a yellow onesie with a blue bunny on the front.
Hailey, who shares 7-month-old son Jack with husband Justin Bieber, concluded her post with a throwback photo of herself from last year's Easter when she was still pregnant with her son.
In the throwback photo, Hailey could be seen taking a mirror selfie while wearing a red and white, gingham sundress.
“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she captioned the post.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who tied the knot twice, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024 after six years of marriage.