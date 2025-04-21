Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight

Princess Beatrice receives shout out from brand after she rocked the stunning head-wear at Windsor

Princess Beatrice joined the Royal Family at Windsor Castle for Easter Sunday with a stylish appearance. 

The Princess of York marked the prestigious occasion in the Beulah London long sleeved green dress, which she first wore in 2022.

Known for her upbeat head-wear, Beatrice paired her look with a stunning black and gold headband.

A Royal fashion finder, Remoulade Sauce, published the details of Beatrice's outfit on their social media, however, they revealed that they have not found the source of the head-piece.

Princess Beatrice's headpiece source revealed

Following the social media post, Mill House Millinery by Susan Widlake, renowned creator and repairer of head-wears, commented on the photo noting, "It's by @jbhmillinery – an absolutely superb milliner."

Princess Beatrice's gold lace halo headband retails for £ 410 and is described at their website as, "Made from the finest Italian metallic lace and accented with a bold black ribbon bow, this piece exudes timeless elegance with a modern edge."

Brand opened up about Princess Beatrice's head-wear

Bradley-Hill, after being identified as the designer, turned to her Instagram account to share a click from Windsor, which she captioned, "HRH Princess Beatrice looked absolutely stunning at today’s Easter Sunday service, wearing our limited edition Tabitha Gold Lace Halo."



The caption added, "A true statement of royal-worthy style."

To accessorised her outfit, Princess Beatrice carried a Chanel "Grosgrain" mini flap bag in black, a statement piece worth £ 4,680.

Royals fans flooded the comment section to compliment the designer and the head-wear, as one user penned, "What an honor!! Beautiful!!"

While another fan wrote, "Bravo! How incredible! It’s beautiful! What a lovely day for you to enjoy seeing this!"

Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and sister Princess Eugenie to mark the Royal Family's tradition of Easter Sunday.

