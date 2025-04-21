Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41

Paul Michael Levesque, famously known by the ring name Triple H, has asked the WWE Universe to show respect for Vince McMahon.
According to Wrestling Headlines, after Sunday, April 20, 2025, WWE WrestleMania 41, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chief content officer expressed his admiration for McMahon, former wrestling promoter, despite current legal and personal issues.
He said, “None of us would be here. None of us, right? Pretty hard not to mention him.”
Triple H reacts to John Cena’s ‘ruin wrestling’ statement
Triple H, during the post-show press conference, also reacted to John Cena, who completed a career milestone with a record 17th WWE Championship, comment that he will “ruin wrestling”.
The 55-year-old said, “Well, I hope not. That would stink for all of us. [chuckles]... I love where John’s head is at. I love that John Cena, he’s the flip of a coin right now. And the funny thing is that people were flipping the coin for him before. Now he’s flipping the coin, right?”
He continued, “So all the things that they — they booed John, they were relentless on him, they pushed him to be great in some ways, but it was — you know, it was not easy for him sometimes. And I think now he gets to be the puppet master, and he gets to flip that coin for them and be the polar opposite of everything he was before.”
For the unversed, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship crown and become the most decorated player in the history of WWE.