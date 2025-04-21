Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults

Meta’s Instagram recently started restricting teens under 16 from going live

Meta owned Instagarm has deiced to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify teens who are using adult accounts.

According to Mashable, despite age restriction some teens are using the picture sharing social media platform, Instagram, while pretending to be adults. But now Mark Zuckerberg owned company has decided to take help from AI to identify those users and route them back into age-appropriate "teen accounts.”

Instagram in a blog post on Monday, April 21, 2025, also announced that it will begin sending notifications to parents who have an Instagram account about how they can discuss with their children why it's important to provide their correct age to the platform.

Instagram said in its blog post, “The digital world continues to evolve and we have to evolve with it. That’s why it's important that we work together with parents to make sure as many teens as possible have the protective settings that come with Teen Accounts."

Notably, Instagram has recently restricted teens under 16 from going live and from turning off content moderation filters designed to blur nude images in direct messages without parents consent.

The platform is already using AI to determine age, but the platform will begin testing the technology's ability to proactively find teens on accounts with an adult birthday listed. Instagram will then place them in its teen account settings, which have a number of safety features.

