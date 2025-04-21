Elizabeth Hurley’s fans in shock after Billy Ray Cyrus romance confirmation

The ‘Strictly Confidential’ actress made her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus Instagram official on Easter

Elizabeth Hurley has left her fans in disbelief after debuting her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus!

On Easter Sunday, April 20, the Gossip Girl starlet turned to Instagram to share a photograph, featuring her cozying up to the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker as she confirmed romance to the singer.

The photo showcased the lovebirds pack on a PDA, with Billy planting a gentle kiss right beside Elizabeth’s lips.

In the snaps, the Could’ve Been Me singer and The Royals actress were seen dressed in casual attires, all ready to enjoy the festive holidays.

However, the 59-year-old English actress and model’s fans did not seem to like her decision of dating the singer, who had a disgracing divorce lawsuit with third ex-wife Firerose last year.

Elizabeth Hurley’s fans reaction to Billy Ray Cyrus romance:

On the Bedazzled starlet’s post, fans expressed disbelief and also disapproved her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, with some also slamming Elizabeth over her choice.

“Wait….what?” penned American actress Melissa Gilbert in shock.

A fan questioned, “Is anyone else wondering why she’s not seeing the [red flags]?”

“How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we opening the app and saw this?!! did not see this one coming,” a third shared.

A fourth expressed, “Is today April 1st?” while a fifth noted “And on this holy day, all I can say is GIRL….YOU NEED JESUS.”

One of them slammed Elizabeth Hurley by commenting, “you know you are embarrassing now Elizabeth.”

Billy Ray Cyrus parted ways with Australian singer Firerose in 2024 after a brief marriage.

