King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death

Pope Francis' funeral is set to take place in three to four days

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 21, 2025
King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death
King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death

King Abdullah and Queen Rania have paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

On April 21, Pope died after a prolonged battle with double pneumonia.

The King of Jordan released a statement on Instagram to mourn the late pontiff’s death.

King Abdullah penned, “Deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world. Pope Francis was admired by all as the Pope of the People. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion.”

King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death

The statement further read, “His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings. His Majesty King Abdullah II On X.”

Meanwhile, the Queen of Jordan posted a picture with Pope on X and honoured him.

She stated in the message, “In a world that can often feel heartless, Pope Francis always had love to spare — for the less fortunate, refugee families, and children in war zones, in Gaza and around the world.”

Rania concluded the emotional post, “Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today. May he rest in peace.”

Royal Families who reacted to Pope Francis’ death:

Pope Francis received tributes and honour from a number of royal families.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla released a lengthy joint statement to addresses the late pontiff’s death. Prince William might also attend the funeral on behalf of the British monarch.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Princess Madeleine also honoured Pope Francis.

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey

Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death
Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death
Swedish Royal Family issues somber statement on Pope Francis’ death
Swedish Royal Family issues somber statement on Pope Francis’ death
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf
Pope Francis death: Prince William set to attend funeral on King Charles' behalf
Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture
Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture
Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis
Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis
King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death
King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death
King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death
King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death
James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration
James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration
Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance
Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance
Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight
Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight