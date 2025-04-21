King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death

King Abdullah and Queen Rania have paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.
On April 21, Pope died after a prolonged battle with double pneumonia.
The King of Jordan released a statement on Instagram to mourn the late pontiff’s death.
King Abdullah penned, “Deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world. Pope Francis was admired by all as the Pope of the People. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion.”
The statement further read, “His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings. His Majesty King Abdullah II On X.”
Meanwhile, the Queen of Jordan posted a picture with Pope on X and honoured him.
She stated in the message, “In a world that can often feel heartless, Pope Francis always had love to spare — for the less fortunate, refugee families, and children in war zones, in Gaza and around the world.”
Rania concluded the emotional post, “Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today. May he rest in peace.”
Royal Families who reacted to Pope Francis’ death:
Pope Francis received tributes and honour from a number of royal families.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla released a lengthy joint statement to addresses the late pontiff’s death. Prince William might also attend the funeral on behalf of the British monarch.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Princess Madeleine also honoured Pope Francis.