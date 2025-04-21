Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the message on his X account a day before Pope Francis' death

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, posted a Pope Francis message a day prior to his sudden passing. 

The 41-year-old property developer took to his official X account on Sunday, April 21, to repost a message from the deceased Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who died aged 88 on Monday. 

Mozzi re-shared a statement from His Holiness on the prestigious festival of Easter that read, "I would like us to renew our hope that #peace is possible!"

"From the Holy Sepulchre, the Church of the Resurrection, where this year #Easter is being celebrated by Catholics and Orthodox on the same day, may the light of peace radiate throughout the Holy Land and the entire world," the post read.

This note was posted by the father-of-two on the same day when he stepped out with his wife, the Princess of York, at Windsor Castle to mark Easter celebrations led by King Charles and his life partner, Queen Camilla.

Mozzi’s mother-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, has also paid an emotional tribute to the late Pope, after learning the shocking announcement of his death. 

For those unaware, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church died on Monday, April 21, in Italy after suffering from chronic lung illness.

Since the Vatican confirmed a tragic update of Pope Francis tributes from the British Royal Family members poured in, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As of now, neither Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi nor his partner, Princess Beatrice shared any public statement over the demise of His Holiness. 

