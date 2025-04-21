'The Last of Us' star recalls filming series three days after mother's funeral

'The Last of Us' stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

The Last of Us star recalls filming series three days after mothers funeral
'The Last of Us' star recalls filming series three days after mother's funeral

The Last of Us actress Kaitlyn Dever has opened up about filming the show three days after her mother’s funeral.

In the second season, her character Abby beat Pedro Pascal’s Joel to near-death before stabbing him in the neck.

During a recent chat with EW, Kaitlyn got candid about how she shot the hit series after her mother passed away.

She said, “It was just a massive scene emotionally, and with blocking, too. There were so many moving parts and so many things to navigate. I lost my mom two or three weeks before I actually shot this scene [on The Last of Us]. and my mom’s funeral was three days before I did my first day. So I was sort of in a fog. I was in a daze.”

Kaitlyn added, “Because of my life circumstances, I wasn’t actually able to do my normal routine as an actor, which was really interesting because I was kind of worried about it. Usually if I have a monologue like that, I’m memorizing it three weeks before I do it. I had a different approach, and I think that it really served the character in a lot of ways.”

'The Last of Us' cast:

The Last of Us stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as the main lead.

The show also features Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, and Danny Ramirez as.

Notably, The Last of Us has been renewed for season 3.

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey

Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz
Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz
Elizabeth Hurley’s fans in shock after Billy Ray Cyrus romance confirmation
Elizabeth Hurley’s fans in shock after Billy Ray Cyrus romance confirmation
Kris Jenner drops throwback Easter photos with daughters
Kris Jenner drops throwback Easter photos with daughters
Pope Francis’ death: Zoe Saldana, Donatella Versace and more pay tribute
Pope Francis’ death: Zoe Saldana, Donatella Versace and more pay tribute
Justin Bieber's bizarre Coachella behavior raises concerns among fans
Justin Bieber's bizarre Coachella behavior raises concerns among fans
Lady Gaga rocks all-black look during Easter lunch with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga rocks all-black look during Easter lunch with Michael Polansky
Kim Kardashian set to appear in court for 'grandpa robbers' trial
Kim Kardashian set to appear in court for 'grandpa robbers' trial
Madonna shares intimate Easter photos with boyfriend, kids
Madonna shares intimate Easter photos with boyfriend, kids