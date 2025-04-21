'The Last of Us' star recalls filming series three days after mother's funeral

The Last of Us actress Kaitlyn Dever has opened up about filming the show three days after her mother’s funeral.
In the second season, her character Abby beat Pedro Pascal’s Joel to near-death before stabbing him in the neck.
During a recent chat with EW, Kaitlyn got candid about how she shot the hit series after her mother passed away.
She said, “It was just a massive scene emotionally, and with blocking, too. There were so many moving parts and so many things to navigate. I lost my mom two or three weeks before I actually shot this scene [on The Last of Us]. and my mom’s funeral was three days before I did my first day. So I was sort of in a fog. I was in a daze.”
Kaitlyn added, “Because of my life circumstances, I wasn’t actually able to do my normal routine as an actor, which was really interesting because I was kind of worried about it. Usually if I have a monologue like that, I’m memorizing it three weeks before I do it. I had a different approach, and I think that it really served the character in a lot of ways.”
'The Last of Us' cast:
The Last of Us stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as the main lead.
The show also features Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, and Danny Ramirez as.
Notably, The Last of Us has been renewed for season 3.