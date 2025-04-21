Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13

Nick Jonas has given a surprising update on his diabetes journey.

The Jonas Brothers member was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13.

On April 21, he shared helpful tips on Instagram to stay healthy and keep track of glucose levels.

Nick began the length post with, “After my type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 13, it felt like someone was shutting the door on my dreams. Now, stepping back on the Broadway stage, I wish that I could go back and tell my younger self that everything turns out better than I could ever imagine.”

He added, “I know that diabetes can't hold me back, and Dexcom G7 has been a huge part of my journey. Having access to my glucose levels right on my phone or Apple Watch*, along with the ability to share** this information directly with my family and team has transformed the way I manage diabetes.”

While sharing how he made his 13-year-old dreams possible, the musician noted, “Dexcom CGM has empowered me with the knowledge I need to control my diabetes and accomplish more than my 13-year-old self ever dreamed possible.”

The statement further read, “Compatible smartphone is required to pair a new Dexcom G7 sensor with a compatible Apple Watch. To use Share/ Follow the smartphone must be within 33 feet of the Dexcom G7.”

On the personal front, Nick Jonas celebrated Easter with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie over the weekend.

