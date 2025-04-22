Angela Bassett shares emotional note on Bobby Nash's death in '9-1-1'

9-1-1 casts are still not ready to let go of their captain following the shocking death of Peter Krause's character, Bobby Nash.
Days after Krause's character died on the episode, which aired on Thursday, April 17, Angela Bassett, who plays his wife Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash turned to her social media to express her feelings on the series's leading man's death.
On Monday, April 21, the Zero Day actress posted an adorable click of the beloved on-screen couple hugging on Instagram as she noted, "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend."
Noting the impact The Lost Room actor on the series, she added, "#peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduced @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world. I know this is hard for all of you. It’s hard for us, too."
"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family."
Bassett concluded the emotional tribute as she penned, "We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond "the 118" and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."
How did Bobby Nash died?
The show shocked the audience, when it was revealed that the captain of 118 sacrificed himself for his friend and teammate Chimney by giving him the only antidote for the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.
Furthermore, the devastating scene was followed by Bobby saying his finals goodbyes to his wife, Athena.
Bobby Nash and Athena Grant-Nash relationship
The pair went on their first date at the end of season 1 and eventually got married in an intimate ceremony in the second instalment, accompanied by Athena's two children, May and Harry, from her previous marriage.
9-1-1 next episode schedule
9-1-1 is on short hiatus after the "Lab Rats" episode, which aired last Thursday, with episode 16 set to to air on May 1, 2025.