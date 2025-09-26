Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama  

Cardi B is set to promote her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, in her upcoming concert tour, the Little Miss Drama.
On Friday, September 26, the 32-year-old American rapper took to her official Instagram account to share the new dates of her highly anticipated musical performances in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.
The announcement poster shows Cardi lying on a silk throne in a pink outfit with her signature pose.
Notably, the Drip hitmaker penned a heartfelt caption, sparking excitement among her fans, that read, "MORE DATES! MORE DRAMA!!! Due to heavy demand, second dates for NYC, ATL, and LA are going on sale at 10 am your local time!!!"
According to the singer's new post, she has added three destinations to her forthcoming tour, including KIA Forum, Madison Square Garden, and State Farm Arena.
The Please Me singer, who recently announced her third and first child with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, will perform in the KIA Forum on February 16, while in Madison Square Garden and State Farm Arena on March 26 and April 18.
For the unversed, Cardi B will be promoting her new musical collection, Am I the Drama? she released it on September 19, 2025.
Notably, the Little Miss Drama was announced a few days before releasing her new album.
The tour will consist of 34 shows and is scheduled to commence on February 11 and will conclude on April 18, 2026.