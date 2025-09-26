Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift is keeping fans on their toes with one surprise after another!
The Lover singer is now set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, just days after the release of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
NBC confirmed the joyous news in a press release on Thursday, September 25, revealing that Swift will join Fallon alongside actress Keri Russell, while The Format set to perform.
Later on, Fallon also teased Swift’s return with a Vegas-inspired Instagram video packed with Swift-style Easter eggs.
In the playful clip, the host could be seen at a roulette table, betting on the numbers 6, 10, and 25.
The wheel ultimately landed on 13, Swift’s famous lucky number, as Fallon shared his disappointment at not winning big.
“Baby, that’s show business for you,” he said, referencing a phrase Swift has been using to promote The Life of a Showgirl.
The video was captioned, “Not a lot going on at the moment," in a nod to the famous T-shirt Swift wears in the video for her 2013 track, 22.
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album Midnights. This will mark as her seventh appearance on the talk show.