Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for his impressive look in ‘Chad Powers’

Hollywood star Glen Powell considers Tom Cruise his mentor

  By Madiha Akhtar
Glen Powell has recently expressed his gratitude to Tom Cruise for his valuable advice on using prosthetics in new TV show, Chad Powers.

The Hollywood heartthrob, who appears in the role of Chad Powers in his upcoming Hulu show of the same name, spills the secret to his impressive look in the six-episode series.

Glen revealed that Tom went through a physical transformation for his Tropic Thunder role which is why he first made a call to the Top Gun star.

“Tom was extremely helpful in helping to not go down the wrong path in terms of the prosthetics,” said the Anyone But You actor in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Glen told THR that Tom “was my first call where I was like, OK, you know, very early on we were breaking the show, I was like, ‘OK, how do you actually get away with this?’”

“Because Les Grossman is an iconic character, and a very three-dimensional character,” explained the Hit Man actor.

Glen explained, “I definitely always use him as a resource. He’s kind of played every character in the book.”

Therefore, for the prosthetics, the Twisters actor disclosed that Tom “really kind of pointed us in the right direction to make sure he was really gonna work”.

“Because if you don’t buy the fact that the world believes that this is a real human, the whole experiment falls apart,” stated Glen.

Before concluding, the Running Man actor thanked Tom for his contribution.

