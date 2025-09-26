Home / Entertainment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Marvel actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to MCU movies? More inside

  • By Madiha Akhtar
  • |
Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role
Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has recently made shocking revelation about her role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Marvel actress, who has portrayed Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in several MCU movies, has not yet been confirmed in the upcoming movie.

However, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 25, Julia responded to a query about her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday.

“No. No,” said the 64-year-old but then she added, “I can’t answer that question.”

After playing coy with the host, Julia finally dropped hints of her return to the new Avengers movie as she mentioned that fans would have to wait to find out what happens in theatres.


Later, Jimmy asked about her meeting with TikTok sensation The Rizzler while on the press tour for Thunderbolts.

“Is there any possibility that when you’re doing press for Avengers: Doomsday that you will have another visit with The Rizzler?” questioned the late-night show host.

To which, Julia replied, “I suppose so!” saying that she would be “happy to pose for a picture with him”.

Jimmy instantly took her response as confirmation for doing press for upcoming press for new Avengers movie.

But the actress clarified that it might seem like she would be doing press for the movie but she didn’t confirm anything as of yet.

Meanwhile, the Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr., Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal, is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed
The 'Notting Hill' star and Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot
Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland stopped ‘Spider-Man’ filming after a stunt mishap

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys
American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas
D4vd has reportedly moved out of his Hollywood Hills house that was searched amid the teen's death probe

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set
The final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X: Part 2' is set to hit theatres in April 2027

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2019 after decade-long on and off relationship

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery
The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life
‘Flowers’ singer opens up about wellness practices that’s crucial for her overall wellbeing

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note
'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies
Celeste Rivas' body was found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name earlier this month