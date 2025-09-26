Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has recently made shocking revelation about her role in Avengers: Doomsday.
The Marvel actress, who has portrayed Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in several MCU movies, has not yet been confirmed in the upcoming movie.
However, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 25, Julia responded to a query about her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday.
“No. No,” said the 64-year-old but then she added, “I can’t answer that question.”
After playing coy with the host, Julia finally dropped hints of her return to the new Avengers movie as she mentioned that fans would have to wait to find out what happens in theatres.
Later, Jimmy asked about her meeting with TikTok sensation The Rizzler while on the press tour for Thunderbolts.
“Is there any possibility that when you’re doing press for Avengers: Doomsday that you will have another visit with The Rizzler?” questioned the late-night show host.
To which, Julia replied, “I suppose so!” saying that she would be “happy to pose for a picture with him”.
Jimmy instantly took her response as confirmation for doing press for upcoming press for new Avengers movie.
But the actress clarified that it might seem like she would be doing press for the movie but she didn’t confirm anything as of yet.
Meanwhile, the Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr., Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal, is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.